NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NGTF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26. NightFood has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
NightFood Company Profile
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.