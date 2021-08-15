NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGTF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26. NightFood has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

NightFood Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of a functional food line of snacks that are suitable for evening consumption. Its products are primarily in the form of nutrition bars.The company was founded by Sean J. Folkson on October 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

