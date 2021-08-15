NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lowered by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 41,096 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NYSE NKE opened at $171.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76. The company has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

