NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.5% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 21,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $171.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

