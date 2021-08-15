Nimiq Trading Up 4.9% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $39.64 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.57 or 0.06983149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.14 or 0.01485266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00391228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00158790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.40 or 0.00576440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00366013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00330137 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,815,298,485 coins and its circulating supply is 8,153,798,485 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.