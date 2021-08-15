Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in July

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NPPRF stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66. Nippon Ceramic has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Nippon Ceramic Company Profile

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

