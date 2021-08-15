NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $76,557.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,064.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.15 or 0.07031083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $702.72 or 0.01493100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.00392552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00159677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.38 or 0.00578743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00365670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00328200 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.