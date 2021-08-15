nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.
LASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after buying an additional 192,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,524,000 after buying an additional 176,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,097,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after buying an additional 166,763 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,874,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.
nLIGHT Company Profile
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
Further Reading: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.