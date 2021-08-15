Node Runners (NDR) Trading Up 30% This Week

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for $74.53 or 0.00158006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $8,845.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Node Runners has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Node Runners

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

