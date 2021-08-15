NOIA Network Trading 74% Higher Over Last Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.64 or 0.00861705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00105390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044352 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

