Noir Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Noir has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $155,736.07 and $421.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,565,092 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

