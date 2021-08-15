Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

