Nord Finance Price Reaches $2.53 on Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $969,817.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00005507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00130189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00155064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,012.81 or 0.99963341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.91 or 0.00877507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.68 or 0.07079529 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

