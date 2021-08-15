Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Norfolk Southern worth $35,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

