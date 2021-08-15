Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSYS opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

