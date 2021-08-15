North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Short Interest Down 62.9% in July

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of North Mountain Merger by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 125,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in North Mountain Merger by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 818,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMMC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. North Mountain Merger has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

