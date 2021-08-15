Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $20.02 Million in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,018,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares comprises 11.3% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 1.57% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $4,768,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $3,718,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $730,000.

VUSB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. 493,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,096. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11.

