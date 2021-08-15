nOS (NOS) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00048465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00130215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00154993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,009.88 or 0.99851015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00878855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.59 or 0.07071817 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

