NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 40,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of NOV worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

