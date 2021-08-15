Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Update

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, an increase of 107.8% from the July 15th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NVFY opened at $2.18 on Friday. Nova LifeStyle has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 204.37% and a negative return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVFY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 73,148 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nova LifeStyle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

