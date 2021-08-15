NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 143.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,990,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 31.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $139.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,785.04 and a beta of 1.14. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.49.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,336 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

