NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Up 90.1% in July

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NSSXF stock remained flat at $$28.21 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

