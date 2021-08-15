Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Up 67.7% This Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 67.7% against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $27.10 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

