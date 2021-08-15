NuCypher (NU) Achieves Market Cap of $205.84 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $205.84 million and approximately $36.15 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00868643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00107782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00044317 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,256,376,774 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

