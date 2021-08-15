NuCypher Reaches Market Capitalization of $200.54 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $200.54 million and $24.95 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.00866309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00104656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043801 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,256,347,857 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.