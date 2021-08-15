NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, NULS has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $59.91 million and $14.14 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00130081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00154198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.61 or 0.99875775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00875898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.75 or 0.07057213 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

