Numeraire (NMR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33.23 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $419.13 million and $33.23 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $42.20 or 0.00089477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00864414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00109443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044420 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,861 coins and its circulating supply is 9,932,662 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

