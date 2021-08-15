Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 94.0% in July

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,200 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the July 15th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of JPC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 116,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 481.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

