Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the July 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAD. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 178.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,155,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,690 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 466.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 932,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after buying an additional 767,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,162,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,014,000 after buying an additional 523,693 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,070,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after buying an additional 296,008 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $3,016,000.

NYSE NAD opened at $16.13 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

