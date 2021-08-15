Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Up 127.3% in July

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the July 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,345,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,504,000 after purchasing an additional 216,016 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,106,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after buying an additional 90,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.