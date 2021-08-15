NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,661 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 49,469 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $215.26. 1,421,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $218.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

