nYFI Price Reaches $0.15 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. nYFI has a market cap of $400,946.84 and approximately $61.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.99 or 0.00866968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044458 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI (CRYPTO:N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.