Nyzo Market Cap Hits $3.88 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Nyzo has a market cap of $3.88 million and $93,696.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00132036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00154209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.39 or 1.00000943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.48 or 0.00878532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.96 or 0.07004698 BTC.

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

