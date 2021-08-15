OAX (OAX) Hits Market Cap of $14.98 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. OAX has a market cap of $14.98 million and approximately $303,693.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00875362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00109557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00044482 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,896,351 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

