Observer (OBSR) Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. Observer has a market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Observer has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00864414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00109443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044420 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

