OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,279,600 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the July 15th total of 17,847,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.9 days.

Shares of OCANF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. 25,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,685. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCANF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

