OctoFi (OCTO) Market Cap Tops $10.24 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $138,359.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $12.84 or 0.00027754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00857351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00106479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044238 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.