Oddz (ODDZ) Trading 26% Lower This Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00048139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00132134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00153828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,301.77 or 0.99773815 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.58 or 0.00876116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.45 or 0.07023651 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

