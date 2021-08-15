ODUWA Trading 40% Lower Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 40% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $14,223.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,465.80 or 0.99891207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00033287 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00079870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000991 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

