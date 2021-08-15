Odyssey Achieves Market Cap of $9.54 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Odyssey has a market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $569,583.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.70 or 0.00866635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

