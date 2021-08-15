OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of OGE Energy worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 995,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 60,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

NYSE OGE traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 655,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

