Oikos One Day Trading Volume Tops $34,180.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $1.77 million and $34,180.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 101.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00134572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00155563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,067.64 or 1.00052427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.88 or 0.00877171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 184,874,751 coins and its circulating supply is 173,689,643 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

