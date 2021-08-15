Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Short Interest Update

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:OISHY opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83. Oil Search has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $17.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oil Search in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.30 price objective for the company.

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

