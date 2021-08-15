OIN Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $493,158.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $493,158.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.00866578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00044758 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,962,690 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

