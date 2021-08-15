Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,798,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

