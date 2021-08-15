OMG Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $231.05 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. OMG Network has a market cap of $763.13 million and approximately $231.05 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00011824 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.14 or 0.00560954 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

