Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) is Avory & Company LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Avory & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,254 shares during the period. Omnicell makes up approximately 7.9% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.22% of Omnicell worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $2,126,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,616 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,695 shares of company stock worth $14,290,808. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.18. The stock had a trading volume of 95,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,661. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.29, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $160.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

