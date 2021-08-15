Omnitude (ECOM) Market Cap Hits $1.11 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $787,413.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded up 116.7% against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00858120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00107803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044426 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

