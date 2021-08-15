OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,537,000 after purchasing an additional 557,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OneMain by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,252,000 after purchasing an additional 85,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $57.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78. OneMain has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

