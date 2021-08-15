ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ONEOK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.