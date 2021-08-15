OneRoot Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $230,866.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $799,574.45 and $230,866.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 61.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

